CAIRO Egyptians start voting in a parliamentary election on November 28, the first such vote since President Hosni Mubarak was ousted by a popular uprising although the poll has been overshadowed by clashes between police and protesters in the run-up.

Demonstrators are demanding a swift end to military rule. Even after parliament is elected, presidential powers will stay with the ruling military council until a vote for the presidency, which may not happen till late 2012 or early 2013.

The army and its cabinet said the parliamentary vote would not be delayed.

Following are key dates and details on voting for the staggered lower and upper house votes that were announced by Egypt's election committee:

LOWER HOUSE (PEOPLE'S ASSEMBLY) VOTE:

* November 28 - The first stage of the parliamentary election kicks off in nine provinces including Cairo, Port Said, Alexandria, and Assiyut in the south. Run-off votes where no candidate wins a clear a majority will be held on December 5

* December 14 - The second round of election starts in nine other provinces, including Beni Suef, Ismailia, Suez and Sohag. The run-off vote will be held on December 21.

* January 3 - The third and final stage of the vote for the lower house takes place in the last nine governorates left, including al-Gharbiya, the heart of Egypt's Nile Delta and where elections have traditionally been heated, North and South Sinai and others. The run-off vote will be held on January 10.

UPPER HOUSE (SHURA ASSEMBLY) VOTE:

* January 29 - The start of the first stage of the vote for the upper house in the same provinces as the first round of the vote for the lower house. The run-off vote will on February 5.

* February 14 - The second-stage of the upper house vote. The run-off vote will be held on February 21.

* March 4 - The third and final stage of the vote for the upper house. The run-off vote will be on March 11.

(Reporting by Dina Zayed)