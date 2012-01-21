CAIRO The Muslim Brotherhood's electoral coalition has won 38 percent of seats allocated to party lists for Egypt's parliament, with Islamists of various stripes taking more than two thirds of the assembly, in line with their own forecasts.

According to final results issued by the High Elections Committee on Saturday, the hardline Islamist Nour Party won 29 percent of list seats. The secular New Wafd and the Egyptian Bloc coalition came third and fourth respectively.

Under a complex electoral system, two thirds of seats in Egypt's 498-seats lower house are decided by proportional representation on closed party lists. The other third are contested by individual candidates.

