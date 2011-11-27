CAIRO Egyptians start voting in a parliamentary election on November 28, the first such vote since President Hosni Mubarak was ousted by a popular uprising in February, although the poll has been overshadowed by clashes between police and protesters in the run-up.

Demonstrators are demanding the ruling military council hand powers to a civilian government. Even after parliament is elected, presidential powers will stay with the military council until a vote for the presidency, due in mid-2012.

The military said the staged voting will take place on two consecutive days, instead of one day, to give Egypt's 50 million eligible voters more time to cast their ballots. It is not yet clear if the decision to hold each voting round over two days will apply to later elections for the upper house.

Voting hours will be from 8 a.m. (1:00 a.m. EST) to 7 p.m. (noon EST) on the first day. Monitors say hours could be extended on the second day of each vote depending on turnout.

Following are key dates and details on polling for the staggered lower and upper house votes that were announced by Egypt's election committee:

LOWER HOUSE (PEOPLE'S ASSEMBLY) VOTE:

* November 28-29 - The first stage of the parliamentary election kicks off in nine provinces including Cairo, Port Said, Alexandria, and Assiyut in the south. Run-off votes for the first stage, where no candidate wins an absolute majority, will be held on December 5-6.

* December 14-15 - The second round starts in nine other provinces, including Beni Suef, Ismailia, Suez and Sohag. The run-off vote will be held on December 21-22.

* January 3-4 - The third and final stage of the vote for the lower house takes place in the last nine governorates, including al-Gharbiya, the heart of Egypt's Nile Delta where votes have traditionally been heated, North and South Sinai, and others. The run-off vote will be held on January 10-11.

UPPER HOUSE (SHURA ASSEMBLY) VOTE:

* January 29 - The first stage of the vote for the upper house kicks off in the same provinces as in the first round for the lower house. The run-off vote will be held on February 5.

* February 14 - Second-stage of the vote, with the run-off vote held on February 21.

* March 4 - Third and final stage of the vote, with the run-off vote held on March 11.

(Reporting by Dina Zayed; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)