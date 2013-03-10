Visitors are silhouetted against the logo of the International Monetary Fund at the main venue for the IMF and World Bank annual meeting in Tokyo October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

CAIRO Egypt does not need bridging financing as offered by the International Monetary Fund to some countries but rather broad structural measures to tackle its budget deficit, Planning Minister Ashraf al-Araby said on Sunday.

With its dollar reserves falling to critically low levels and deficit soaring, the government says it wants to reopen stalled negotiations for a $4.8 billion loan from the IMF.

"The cure for the budget deficit needs broad structural measures and the help we are requesting from the IMF is not quick fixes," al-Araby told a news conference.

With Egypt in political turmoil, some analysts have suggested the IMF could offer bridging financing until after parliamentary elections are held, pending negotiations on a full deal.

Al-Araby played down such an idea. "It is not suggested for us to obtain a bridging loan," he said. "This is offered by the IMF in its negotiations with many countries. In our case, we do not need bridging loans."

He did not say explicitly whether the IMF had offered Egypt short term funding.

Last month President Mohamed Mursi called the elections to be held between April and June, but a court later canceled his decree, throwing the electoral process into confusion. Analysts have said the IMF may be reluctant to offer even short-term financing during the current chaos.

(Writing by David Stamp, Editing by Sylvia Westall)