CAIRO The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday it was still discussing with Egyptian authorities the timing of the IMF mission's visit, adding that economic measures the government had published in June represent possible benchmarks for funding.

"We are still discussing with the authorities the exact timing of a mission," the IMF said in a statement released to Reuters.

In response to queries that the IMF imposed measures on Egypt, the fund said any funding arrangement "should include benchmarks and quantitative targets taken from the government's own economic plan and carries broad political support."

It added that the measures published on the Ministry of Finance's website in June "were under consideration by the government at certain stages in their economic program" and "thus represent possible benchmarks for an IMF arrangement."

"As we have repeatedly indicated, the IMF continues to stand ready to support a program that is designed and fully owned by the Egyptian authorities and carries broad political support," it added.

