The Egyptian Exchange bell is seen at the stock exchange in Cairo April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

DUBAI Egypt hopes to finalize an agreement with the International Monetary Fund on a $4.8 billion loan before the end of this month, Egyptian finance minister Al-Mursi Al-Sayed Hegazy said on Monday.

"We are going for the spring meeting of the IMF. Hopefully during that it will be finalized," he told reporters ahead of a meeting of Arab finance ministers and central bank governors in Dubai.

The spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank in Washington will run from April 16 to 21.

An IMF technical team is due to arrive in Egypt on Wednesday for talks with the government. Hegazy said its visit was expected to last two weeks.

(Reporting by Martin Dokoupil and Amena Bakr; Editing by Andrew Torchia)