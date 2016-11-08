U.S. new home sales take a breather in December
WASHINGTON New U.S. single-family home sales fell to a 10-month low in December after three straight months of strong gains.
CAIRO Egypt will receive the first $2.75 billion tranche of its three-year, $12 billion International Monetary Fund loan next Tuesday, Deputy Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk told Reuters on Tuesday.
In August, the IMF agreed in principle to grant Egypt the loan to support a government reform programme aimed at reducing its budget deficit and balancing its currency market.
"We expect to receive $2.75 billion on Tuesday from the IMF following board approval," Kouchouk said.
The IMF board will discuss final approval of the programme on Friday. IMF managing director Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday that she would recommend that the board approve Egypt's request.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
BRUSSELS The International Monetary Fund wants to fully participate in the latest Greek bailout, the head of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem told reporters on Thursday.
LONDON Oil prices were driven higher by a weakening dollar on Thursday, although gains were capped by plentiful supplies and bulging inventories in spite of efforts by producers to cut output.