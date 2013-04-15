Zambia hopes for IMF programme before end-June - finance minister
LONDON Zambia expects to agree a deal with the International Monetary Fund in the first half of this year, Finance Minister Felix Mutati said on Friday.
CAIRO Egypt's negotiations with the International Monetary Fund on a $4.8 billion loan are "difficult" but will be completed during or after this week's Spring meetings of the Fund in Washington, the Egyptiabn planning minister said on Monday.
"We are travelling to the Spring meetings in the next two days and are going to be there in the coming week and will complete the negotiations there, and after we return, the mission will come again for us to complete some of the negotiations," Ashraf al-Arabi said in a television interview.
"But the talks are difficult," he told the privately-owned CBC channel.
WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund will only consider a financial contribution to the bailout programme for Greece after there has been full discussion on economic reforms and debt restructuring, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday.
MADRID Former International Monetary Fund chief Rodrigo Rato was sentenced to 4-1/2 years in prison by Spain's High Court on Thursday following a scandal over the widespread misuse of company credit cards during his tenure at lender Bankia.