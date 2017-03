Anti-Mursi demonstrators shout slogans during a protest near the high court as Bassem Youssef (not in picture), the country's best-known satirist, makes his way to the court to appear at the prosecutor's office in Cairo March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO Egypt will not discuss the possibility of an emergency loan with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and faces "no crisis" in importing essential imports, government spokesman Alaa El Hadidi said on Sunday.

He also said reports of possible financial support from Arab countries such as Libya and Iraq were "speculation", adding that Egypt wanted to boost investment from those countries.

