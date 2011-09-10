JERUSALEM Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone with guards at the Israeli embassy in Cairo as they were besieged by an Egyptian mob Saturday, reassuring them they would be rescued, aides said.

They said that after demonstrators penetrated the tower block housing the mission, some of the six-member staff on overnight security detail told Netanyahu they feared for their lives and asked him to pass farewells to their families.

"All that separated them from the mob, at that point, was one wall. We were very concerned, and so were they," said an aide.

After telephoned appeals by Netanyahu to Cairo's interim military rulers and the Obama administration, Egyptian security forces extracted the guards before dawn. Another Netanyahu aide said the Israelis' heads were covered to throw off the crowds.

Israel had earlier sent a military plane to evacuate its ambassador, Yitzhak Levanon, and about 80 staff and families. A second aircraft brought the six guards "safe and sound" to Israel, Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

An official at the airport in Cairo confirmed the six had departed after being evacuated by Egyptian forces.

Israel's more than three-decade-old ties with Egypt were never particularly warm, although U.S.-backed ex-President Hosni Mubarak regularly met top visiting Israeli officials. However, the fall of Mubarak in February has deepened the chill between the two nations.

Many Egyptians are incensed by Israel's treatment of the Palestinians. Some spurn the Jewish state itself. Popular anger was stoked by the killing of five Egyptian border personnel during an Israeli pursuit of infiltrator gunmen last month.

The hundreds of demonstrators who stormed the embassy building Friday while police stood aside were aligned with a wider protest against Cairo's caretaker generals, under whom Egypt has sunk into economic entropy and political uncertainty.

"I'm happy we managed to prevent a disaster," an aide quoted Netanyahu as saying.

"The fact that Egyptian authorities ultimately acted with determination is laudable. With that said, Egypt cannot let slide this harsh blow to the fabric of relations with Israel and the gross violation of international norms."

Rather than abandon the Cairo embassy altogether, Israel left behind Levanon's deputy as its representative.

(Writing by Dan Williams; Additional reporting by Edmund Blair in Cairo; Editing by Matthew Jones)