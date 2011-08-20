CAIRO Egypt said on Saturday it is withdrawing its ambassador from Israel pending an investigation by the Jewish state of the killings of Egyptian security personnel at the border.

"The Cabinet committee has decided to withdraw the Egyptian ambassador in Israel until the result of investigations by the Israeli authorities is provided and an apology from the Israeli leadership over the hasty and regrettable statements about Egypt is given," the Cabinet said on its official page online.

"Egypt deplores the irresponsible and hasty statements made by some leaders in Israel, which lack the wisdom and prudence and passes judgment before arriving at the truth, particularly keeping in mind the sensitivity of Egyptian-Israeli relations," the statement added.

(Reporting by Marwa Awad; Editing by Michael Roddy)