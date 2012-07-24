CAIRO Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi has asked Hisham Kandil, a relatively young government minister little known outside the country, to form a new government.

Below are some facts about prime minister-designate Kandil.

* Wears a beard as a sign of religious piety, one of Egypt's first ministers to do so, but has no known affiliation with any Islamist political organization.

* He was appointed minister of irrigation and water resources in July 2011.

* Before that, he worked as chief water resources engineer at the African Development Bank (AfDB) in Tunisia.

* Worked on Nile Basin water initiatives. He is president of the African Ministers Council on Water.

* Served as office director for irrigation minister and worked at irrigation ministry's National Water Research Centre.

* He has written a number of papers, including co-authoring an economic policy brief on food security in Africa for the AfDB. www.afdb.org/fileadmin/uploads/afdb/Documents/Publications/Africa Econo brief (Food security)_Africa Econo brief (Food security)2.pdf

* Born in 1962, Kandil graduated in engineering from an Egyptian university in 1984, went on to earn a master's degree in 1988 from Utah State University and a doctorate in irrigation in 1993 from North Carolina State University.

