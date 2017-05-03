French aviator crosses Channel in flying car
PARIS A French pilot crossed the English Channel on Wednesday in a flying car that looks part dune buggy, part paraglider.
BELQINA, Egypt An Egyptian artist who educated himself after dropping out of school has spent three years creating what he hopes is the world's biggest Koran.
Saad Mohammed, who has hand-painted Islamic motifs on the walls and ceilings of his home in the town of Belqina, north of Cairo, has reproduced the Muslim holy book on a paper scroll 700 meters long.
He displays the intricately decorated manuscript in a large wooden box with rollers at each end.
"This Koran is 700 meters long, and of course that's a large amount of paper," he told Reuters Television. "I self-funded this project for the past three years - and I'm an average person. I don't have assets or anything."
Mohammed wants to submit his Koran for inclusion in Guinness World Records. Guinness says that while there is a record for the world's biggest printed Koran, there is so far no record holder for the largest handwritten version.
Mohammed says he is hoping for help with the costs of applying to Guinness from the government or any other interested party.
SHANGHAI Eight hundred people will watch on Wednesday as Aries Liu, a 32-year-old man who used to be a woman, marries his blushing bride on a cruise ship in waters near China's business capital of Shanghai.
ISLAMABAD They pollute the roads and chug along at a snail's pace, but to their Pakistani owners the rickety trucks are moving pieces of art, commanding attention with garish portraits of flowers, Islamic art, and snow-capped Himalayan peaks.