CAIRO Senior Egyptian ministers said they would pass legislation on Thursday "connected to confronting terrorism", in a statement released hours after three explosions killed two people in Cairo.

The statement from a high-level security committee including the prime minister and ministers of defense and interior, did not go into further details on the contents of the law. It said the bill would be presented to the cabinet for approval.

Egypt's government already has wide-ranging security powers and has detained thousands of supporters of former President Mohamed Mursi, ousted by the army in July. Cairo declared Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization in December.

