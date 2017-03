Anti-President Mohamed Mursi protesters hold up their shoes after a speech by Mursi, at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO The general command of the Egyptian armed forces is currently holding a crisis meeting, a military source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The meeting was being held hours before the expiry of a deadline set by the army for rival politicians to find a solution to the country's political crisis.

(This story is corrected to show meeting of general command)

