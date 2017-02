CAIRO Egypt's deposed President Hosni Mubarak was admitted to a prison hospital following a "health crisis" on Saturday after he was sentenced to life in prison, the state's news agency MENA reported.

"Mubarak has entered to Tora prison hospital after coming out from the aircraft that was transferring him from court to prison," the agency said. Mubarak, who had been in a military hospital during the trial, flew in a helicopter from the court.

(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh)