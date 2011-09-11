CAIRO Egypt's military ruler, Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawi, said he could not give testimony on Sunday in the trial of Hosni Mubarak because he had to deal with security issues in the country, Al Arabiya television reported.

The report followed a weekend of violence that erupted on Friday and continued through the night targeting the Israeli embassy in Cairo, prompting Israel to evacuate its ambassador.

Tantawi was called to give testimony on Sunday in the trial of Mubarak, whose charges include conspiring to kill protesters during the uprising that ousted him on February 11.

(Writing by Edmund Blair)