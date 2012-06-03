CAIRO Egypt's general prosecutor lodged an appeal on Sunday against the acquittal of six senior police officials charged with the killing of protesters during the uprising against Hosni Mubarak, an assistant to the prosecutor said.

Former president Mubarak and former interior minister Habib al-Adli were sentenced to life in prison on Saturday for their role in the killings.

But the judge acquitted the six security officials for lack of evidence, a decision that worried lawyers for victims' families who said the ruling could help Mubarak win any appeal.

Thousands of Egyptians took to the streets in protest at the verdicts, some wanting the death sentence for Mubarak, others fearing weaknesses in the prosecution case could enable him to appeal successfully against his life sentence.

"The general prosecutor has also banned the six officers from travel," the assistant said.

Nile News television channel reported the prosecutor's decision to appeal earlier, but gave no details.

(Reporting by Marwa Awad and Omar Fahmy; Writing by Tom Pfeiffer, editing by Tim Pearce)