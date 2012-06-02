CAIRO Egypt's Ahmed Shafiq, a former military man who will compete with the Muslim Brotherhood in a run-off presidential vote this month, said on Saturday that the jailing of Hosni Mubarak in a trial over protester killings proved no one was above the law.

"We do not have a right to comment on judicial rulings but this verdict indicates that no one is above questioning if the law requires," said Shafiq, who has described Mubarak as a role model on his official Facebook page.

"Those rulings certainly disprove any claims that a presidential candidate can reproduce a ruling system that has ended," he said, responding to critics who say Shafiq, who was also Mubarak's last prime minister, would revive the old order.

