ISTANBUL The trial of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi was a travesty of justice controlled by the government, a senior figure from the Muslim Brotherhood said on Tuesday, after Mursi was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

"His trial has been a travesty of justice, which has been scripted and controlled by the government and entirely unsupported by evidence," Amr Darrag, a former minister under Mursi, said in a statement in Istanbul.

"They want to pass a life sentence for democracy in Egypt."

(Reporting by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva)