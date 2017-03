CAIRO Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood said court verdicts in which former Islamist President Mohamed Mursi and others were sentenced to death on Tuesday were "null and void".

The group also called for a "popular uprising" on Friday in a statement on its Facebook page.

"The Brotherhood calls on the honorable among this nation to participate in a popular uprising next Friday against the death sentences, detentions, kidnappings, and forced disappearances," the group said.

