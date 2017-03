CAIRO Amnesty International on Tuesday called for Mohamed Mursi to be retried in a civilian court or to be released after the ousted Egyptian president was sentenced to 20 years in jail on charges related to the killing of protesters in 2012.

The rights group in a statement described the ruling as "a travesty of justice" that "shatters any remaining illusion of independence and impartiality in Egypt’s criminal justice system".

(Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)