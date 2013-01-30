BERLIN Chancellor Angela Merkel told Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi on Wednesday Germany wanted to see discussions between all political forces in the crisis-ridden Arab country and said the Cairo government must respect human rights.

"One thing that is important for us is that the line for dialogue is always open to all political forces in Egypt, that the different political forces can make their contribution, that human rights are adhered to in Egypt and that of course religious freedom can be experienced," Merkel told a joint news conference with Mursi.

