CAIRO - Greek-American pianist Yiannis Chryssomallis, commonly known as Yanni, visited the Egyptian museum on Wednesday, concluding a 10-day visit to Egypt. As part of his world tour, Yanni arrived in Cairo on October 26. He performed "The Dream Concert" at the sound and light theater at the Great Pyramids of Giza on October 30 and 31.During his trip, Yanni visited the Pyramids and the new Egyptian museum, still under construction.His daughter accompanied him to the original Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square, taking pictures of him posing next to artifacts.