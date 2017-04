An unidentified man stuggles with another as he climbs out of the cockpit window of the hijacked Egyptair Airbus A320 at Larnaca Airport in Larnaca, Cyprus, March 29, 2016 REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

ATHENS Four people were seen leaving the hijacked EgyptAir plane that landed in Cyprus on Tuesday, Cypriot Broadcasting Corporation showed in live footage.

One man climbed out the cockpit window and three more people, dressed in uniform, ran down the plane's steps, the footage showed.

No further details were available.

(Reporting by Athens bureau; editing by John Stonestreet)