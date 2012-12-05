CAIRO Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood called for a protest on Wednesday outside the presidential palace in response to what it described as "oppressive abuses" by opposition parties.

Islamist President Mohamed Mursi returned to work on Wednesday, a day after slipping out of the palace when it came under siege from protesters furious about his drive to push through a new constitution.

Mahmoud Ghozlan, spokesman for the Brotherhood, was quoted on the group's Facebook page as saying the abuses were committed by groups that "imagined they could shake legitimacy or impose their view with force".

(Reporting by Tamim Elyan; Editing by Janet Lawrence)