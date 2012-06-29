Here is a look at events leading up to Mohamed Mursi's inauguration on Saturday as Egypt's first Islamist, civilian president.

January 25, 2011 - Anti-government demonstrations erupt across Egypt following the January 14 overthrow of Tunisia's president in the first of a series of Arab uprisings.

January 28 - Mubarak, who has been president since 1981, orders troops and tanks into cities to quell protests, but the army takes a neutral stance, unlike the police who now fade away.

January 31 - New government is sworn in with former air force commander Ahmed Shafik as prime minister. New vice-president, Omar Suleiman, hitherto intelligence chief, says Mubarak has asked him to start dialogue with political forces.

February 4 - Thousands gather in Cairo's Tahrir Square in a "Day of Departure" to press Mubarak to go.

February 10 - Mubarak says national dialogue under way, transfers powers to Suleiman.

February 11 - Mubarak steps down and military council led by Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawi takes over.

February 22 - Tantawi swears in new cabinet but Muslim Brotherhood and others want it purged of Mubarak's ministers.

March 3 - Prime Minister Shafik resigns and military asks former Transport Minister Essam Sharaf to form cabinet.

March 19 - Big majority of Egyptians approves amendments to the constitution in referendum. The amendments are designed to pave way for parliamentary and presidential elections.

March 23 - Egypt approves law easing curbs that choked political life under Mubarak.

April 8 - Thousands protest in Tahrir Square against delays in putting Mubarak on trial.

August 3 - Mubarak trial opens. Mubarak denies charges of ordering the killing of protesters and other abuses of power.

October 9-10 - At least 25 Coptic Christian demonstrators are killed in clash with troops that raises sectarian tension.

November 21 - Sharaf's government resigns after more protests in Tahrir Square against the slow pace of transition.

November 25 - Thousands demanding end to military rule pack Tahrir Square in the biggest turnout of a week of protests in which 42 people are killed. Military council names Kamal al-Ganzouri to head government of national salvation.

November 28 - Voting in phased parliamentary election begins.

January 3-4, 2012 - Election ends. Muslim Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice Party takes more than two fifths of seats, followed by ultra-orthodox Salafi Islamist party with more than a fifth.

January 16 - Egypt asks IMF for $3.2 billion loan to help fill a budget gap widened by almost a year of turmoil.

January 23 - New parliament holds first session.

May 23 and 24 - First round of presidential election.

May 28 - Shafik and the Brotherhood's Mursi go through to the run-off.

June 2 - Mubarak is sentenced to life in prison for his role in the killing of protesters.

June 13 - Military decrees that troops can detain civilians, effectively restoring emergency law that lapsed on May 31. A court strikes down the decree on June 26.

- Parliament approves another assembly to draft a new constitution. The first was suspended for including too many Islamists, but the makeup of the new one is also criticized.

June 14 - Supreme court dissolves parliament, just two days before the presidential run-off. Islamists and liberals denounce this as military "coup". Court upholds Shafik's right to run for president, and curbs presidential powers. The new president will now have to work closely with the army on a new constitution.

June 16-17 - Second round of presidential election.

June 24 - Mursi is declared winner with 51.73 percent of the vote against 48.27 for Shafik.

June 30 - Mursi is to be sworn in as president.

