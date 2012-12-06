Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi smiles during a meeting with South Korea's presidential envoy and former Foreign Minister Yu Myung-hwan (not in picture) at the presidential palace in Cairo October 8, 2012, a day after Mursi's ''Al Nhada (Renaissance) project. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi met the army chief and cabinet ministers on Thursday to discuss how to stabilize the nation after clashes between his supporters and opponents outside the presidential palace, the presidency said in a statement.

Mursi met General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who is the head of the military and defense minister, as well as the prime minister, interior and justice ministers, and others.

They discussed "means to deal with the situation on different political, security and legal levels to stabilize Egypt and protect the gains of the revolution", according to the statement issued on Mursi's official website.

