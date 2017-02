CAIRO Egypt's military urged all political forces to solve their differences in dialogue and declared that it would prevent violence, a military spokesman said on Saturday.

"The armed forces affirm that dialogue is the best and only way to reach consensus...," the spokesman said in a statement read on state television. "The opposite of that will bring us to a dark tunnel...which we will not allow."

