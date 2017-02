CAIRO Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi returned to work on Wednesday morning at the presidential palace, an aide said, following a protest the evening before that forced him to leave the building.

Scores of anti-Mursi protesters remained camped outside one of the palace gates, a Reuters witness said. Traffic was flowing normally around the area that had been filled with several thousand demonstrators the night before.

(Reporting by Marwa Awad/Reuters TV; editing by Patrick Graham)