CAIRO Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi will attend Wednesday's planned talks on national unity aimed at ending the political crisis, the army spokesman said on his official Facebook page.

The spokesman said armed forces chief and Defense Minister Abdel Fattah al-Sisi had called for a meeting of "national unity for the love of Egypt to bring together partners of the country in the presence of the president of the republic."

(Reporting by Tamim Elyan; Writing by Edmund Blair)