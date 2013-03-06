Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi attends a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry at the El-Thadiya presidential palace in Cairo March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO Egypt's presidency said it would respect a decision by the country's administrative court cancelling President Mohamed Mursi's decree that a parliamentary vote would start on April 22, and that an appeal was unlikely.

Earlier on Wednesday, the president's legal adviser had said the presidency would appeal the decision.

The court's ruling threw the timetable for elections into disarray and raised fears the four-stage polls would be delayed at a time of social unrest and economic crisis.

A statement issued by Mursi's office said the presidency respected the court's decision, adding that it was thereby "upholding the value of the rule of law and the constitution and implementing the principle of the separation of powers".

On its Twitter feed, the presidency later said an appeal was "unlikely".

Egypt has been torn by political confusion and strife since the 2011 uprising that deposed autocrat Hosni Mubarak. Many opposition parties had announced they would boycott the vote.

(Reporting by Marwa Awad; Editing by Alison Williams)