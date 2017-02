CAIRO Police fired teargas at protestors on the edge of Cairo's Tahrir Square on Friday where thousands of people were demonstrating against President Mohamed Mursi.

The teargas was fired in a street leading off Tahrir towards the cabinet and parliament buildings, with some canisters landing on the edge of the square, a witness said. Some protestors lit small fires in the street.

