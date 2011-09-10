Protesters pull down part of a concrete wall built in front of the Israeli embassy in Cairo September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO Egyptian protesters threw documents belonging to the Israeli embassy in Cairo out of windows in the building housing the mission on Friday, Reuters witnesses said.

They said hundreds of documents flew from the building's windows in the capital's Giza district, where demonstrators have destroyed a wall around the mission building. The witnesses said one of the documents was of an Israeli embassy request to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry to license a gun for an attache.

An Israeli official in Jerusalem said activists had broken into the entrance hall but had not got inside the embassy.

Speaking in Jerusalem where the Foreign Ministry was monitoring events in Cairo, the official said Israeli diplomatic documents thrown from the windows of the tower block appeared to be "pamphlets and forms kept at the foyer."

Witnesses in Cairo said demonstrators also tried to storm the police compound in the area and set fire to a nearby building, and that police used tear gas to disperse them.

Activists also set fire to at least four police vehicles after destroying the embassy wall, built earlier this month to protect the mission from protesters.

(Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Louise Ireland)