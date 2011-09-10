Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks from his office in Jerusalem September 10, 2011, after rioting forced the evacuation of Israel's Cairo embassy. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM Israel thanked President Barack Obama Saturday for his "fateful" role in helping evacuate its besieged Cairo embassy, saying all his influence in Egypt had been brought to bear.

"I would say it was a decisive moment -- fateful, I would even say," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose relationship with Obama has long been soured by the stalled Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, told reporters.

"He said, 'I will do all that I can.' He did that. He applied all of the means and influence of the United States of America, which are certainly substantial. And I think we owe him special thanks."

(Writing by Dan Williams)