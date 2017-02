CAIRO Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi denounced clashes at Cairo's Coptic Orthodox Cathedral which killed one person on Sunday after a funeral for four Christians who died in sectarian violence on Friday, state news agency MENA said.

"Any attack against the cathedral is like an attack against me personally," Mursi told the Coptic Christian Orthodox Pope Tawadros II in a phone call, MENA said.

