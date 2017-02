JERUSALEM Israel is preserving its more than three-decades-old peace with Egypt, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday after rioting forced the evacuation of Israel's Cairo embassy.

"Israel will continue to hold fast to the peace accord with Egypt," Netanyahu said in televised remarks. "We are working together with the Egyptian government to return our ambassador to Cairo soon. I would like to ensure that the security arrangements necessary for him and for our staff will be steadfast."

(Writing by Dan Williams)