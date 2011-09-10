President Barack Obama addresses a joint session of the United States Congress on the subject of job creation on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama is concerned about the storming of the building housing the Israeli embassy in Cairo by protesters and told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the United States is taking steps to help resolve the situation without further violence, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

Obama also called on Egypt's government "to honor its international obligations to safeguard the security of the Israeli Embassy," the statement said.

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called Egyptian Foreign Minister Mohamed Kamel Amr to urge Egypt to meet its Vienna Convention obligations to protect diplomatic property, a senior State Department official said.

Israel's ambassador to Egypt left Cairo following the day of violence by angry protesters, Egypt's state television said. At least 450 protesters were injured, according to the Egyptian Interior Ministry.

