CAIRO Egypt's president said on Thursday he supported peaceful protests, but that it was wrong to attack people or embassies, speaking in a televised address after demonstrators angry at a film about Prophet Mohammad scaled the U.S. embassy walls.

Demonstrators had clambered into the U.S. mission in Cairo, tore down the flag and burnt it on Tuesday. In Libya, gunmen attacked the U.S. consulate, killing the U.S. ambassador and three other diplomats.

"Expressing opinion, freedom to protest and announcing positions is guaranteed but without assaulting private or public property, diplomatic missions or embassies," President Mohamed Mursi said in a televised statement. He pledged to protect foreigners and condemned the killing of the U.S. envoy in Libya.

