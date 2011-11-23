CAIRO Three U.S. students were paraded on Egyptian television on Tuesday after being accused of throwing petrol bombs at police during protests near Cairo's Tahrir Square where demonstrators have been demanding an end to military rule.

State television did not give their identities, describing them as "foreigners." But the U.S. embassy confirmed that three U.S. citizens were being detained and the American University in Cairo said three U.S. students studying there had been held.

Egypt's state television cited an Interior Ministry official as saying that the three had been detained after they threw petrol bombs at police protecting the Interior Ministry. It said the identities of the three were being established.

It showed pictures of three with their backs against a wall and looking at the camera. One person out of shot raised the head of one of the Americans with his hand to ensure he looked straight ahead.

It showed videos, taken by phone cameras, that it said showed the three taking part in the protest at night. One of the people in the picture wore a medical face mask that many protesters have been using to protect against teargas. Another had a headscarf around his mouth.

"Three of our American study-abroad students, Gregory Porter, Luke Gates and Derrik Sweeney, were arrested last night. We are in touch with their families and are working with the U.S. embassy and the Egyptian authorities to ensure that they are safe," the American University in Cairo said.

"We have been able to determine that they are being held at Abdeen's public prosecutor's office," it said in a statement that was e-mailed to alumni of the university.

The U.S. embassy also confirmed the detention.

"We have been in contact with the Egyptian authorities and can confirm that there are three U.S. citizens in detention in connection with the protest. We have requested consular access," a U.S. embassy spokeswoman said.

She said the embassy expected to be granted access on Wednesday.

(Additional reporting by Dina Zayed; Writing by Edmund Blair)