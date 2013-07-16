Citigroup sees 10 percent-plus rise in quarterly markets revenue
NEW YORK Citigroup expects first-quarter trading revenue will be up by a "low double-digit" percentage from a year earlier, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said on Tuesday.
CAIRO Egyptian authorities have arrested 401 people over clashes that took place in Cairo overnight when supporters of Mohamed Mursi battled security forces and the ousted president's opponents, the state news agency MENA said on Tuesday.
"A security source confirmed that security forces have succeeded in arresting 401 people provoking unrest during the clashes," MENA said.
DETROIT U.S. truck maker Navistar International Corp on Tuesday reported a much wider-than-expected quarterly loss on continued industry weakness but said its new product line positioned it well for an expected market rebound in the second half of 2017.
Delta Air Lines Inc on Monday cut its operating margin forecast for the current quarter, citing higher costs, and said it expected passenger unit revenue, a closely watched revenue metric, to be at the lower end of its forecast.