CAIRO At least four people were killed in Egypt and nearly 200 wounded on Sunday in clashes between supporters and opponents of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, security and medical sources said.

All four dead were shot in Nile Valley towns south of Cairo, one in Beni Suef and three in Assiut. Across the country, the Health Ministry said, 174 people were given medical treatment as a result of factional fighting in the streets.

In Cairo and Alexandria, more than one million demonstrated.

Hundreds of people throwing petrol bombs and rocks attacked the national headquarters of Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood. The building caught fire as guards and protesters exchanged gunfire.

