Protesters, opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, take part in a protest demanding Mursi to resign at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Looters carry furniture and other objects out of the Muslim Brotherhood's headquarters after it was burned down by protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo's Moqattam district July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO Egypt's ruling Muslim Brotherhood said on Monday that armed men who ransacked its national headquarters had crossed a red line of violence, and the movement was considering action to defend itself.

Gehad El-Haddad, spokesman of the Islamist movement, told Reuters in a telephone interview that Egyptians would not sit by and tolerate attacks on their institutions.

"It's very dangerous for one entity in society to take up violence as a means of change because it may entice others to do so. The Muslim Brotherhood is a disciplined organization," he said, criticizing the security forces for failing to protect the headquarters in Sunday's attack.

Haddad referred to the creation of people's self-defense committees during the 2011 uprising that overthrew former President Hosni Mubarak. Asked whether the Brotherhood was calling for a similar move now, he said the movement's Guidance Bureau was in session and would make an announcement at a news conference later on Monday.

"The people will not sit silent," the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Maggie Fick; Writing by Paul Taylor)