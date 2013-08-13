Police detain a supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes in central Cairo August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throws a tear gas canister back towards police during clashes in central Cairo August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi (facing camera) throw stones towards local residents (foreground on R) during clashes in central Cairo August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A local resident (rear L, facing camera) throws stones towards supporters of ousted President Mohamed Mursi during clashes in central Cairo August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Supporters of ousted President Mohamed Mursi run during clashes in central Cairo August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A local resident throws stones towards supporters of ousted President Mohamed Mursi during clashes in central Cairo August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A supporter of the new military-installed government hurls a bottle from the Ministry of Religious Endowments and towards supporters of ousted President Mohamed Mursi during clashes in central Cairo August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A supporter of ousted President Mohamed Mursi throws a tear gas canister back towards the police during clashes in central Cairo August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run away from tear gas while local residents are seen in the foreground during clashes in central Cairo August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A local resident (foreground, on R) gestures towards supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes in central Cairo August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Police walk in the middle of a street during clashes in central Cairo August 13, 2013. Clashes broke out in central Cairo on Tuesday when supporters of ousted President Mohamed Mursi came under attack as they marched to the Interior Ministry, a Reuters reporter said. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO Clashes broke out in central Cairo on Tuesday when supporters of ousted President Mohamed Mursi came under attack as they marched to the Interior Ministry, a Reuters reporter said.

Supporters of the new military-installed government hurled stones at the marchers and threw bottles at them from balconies. Police then fired tear gas at the pro-Mursi protesters.

A few thousand pro-Mursi protesters were taking part in the march when the trouble erupted. Local residents taunted them, calling them terrorists and saying they were not welcome. They then began throwing stones at them.

The Mursi supporters responded by also hurling rocks.

Women and children marchers fled the scene in panic. Two men wielding machetes were seen chasing marchers.

The protesters are calling for the reinstatement of Mursi, who was overthrown by the military on July 3 and is now being held at undisclosed location.

(Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Raissa Kasolowsky)