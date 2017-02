CAIRO Egypt's army has agreed to hold a parliamentary election on schedule, with voting to start as planned on November 28, a politician who met the military for talks on Tuesday said.

Violence during protests that had demanded an end to military rule had cast doubt on the timing of the vote.

"Parliamentary elections will be held on time on November 28. That is what we agreed on," Emad Abdel Ghafour, head of ultra-conservative Nour (Light) party, told Reuters after the meeting.

(Writing by Edmund Blair)