CAIRO An explosion was heard on Saturday near a police building in the Egyptian city of Suez, state television reported.

The building was a camp for riot police in the city, which lies at the southern entrance to the Suez Canal.

One security source told Reuters that three attackers had planted a bomb and fled before the explosion.

(Reporting By Omar Fahmy and Sameh Bardisi; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Janet Lawrence)