Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi (image seen in posters) perform Friday prayers during a protest at the Rabaa Adawiya square where they are camping at in Cairo July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi with an image of Mursi shout slogans during a protest at the Rabaa Adawiya square where they are camping at in Cairo July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans during a protest at the Rabaa Adawiya square where they are camping at in Cairo July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi perform Friday prayers during a protest at the Rabaa Adawiya square where they are camping at in Cairo July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans during a protest at the Rabaa Adawiya square where they are camping at in Cairo July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi holds up a sign with an image of Mursi as they protest at the Rabaa Adawiya square where they are camping at in Cairo July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi perform Friday prayers as they stand on top of a structure during a protest at the Rabaa Adawiya square where they are camping at in Cairo July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi stands near barbed wire in front of soldiers at the Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, a suburb of Cairo July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi rests his hands on barbed wire fence near Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, a suburb of Cairo July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Anti-Mursi protesters display posters of deposed president Mohamed Mursi, with his face crossed-out, and the head of Egypt's armed forces General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (C) near the presidential palace in Cairo July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

CAIRO An Egyptian woman and a 13-year-old boy were killed when supporters and opponents of ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi clashed in the Nile Delta town of Mansoura, the website of state-run newspaper Al-Ahram said on Saturday.

Thousands of Mursi supporters took to the streets of Egyptian cities on Friday to demand the reinstatement of the Islamist leader who was removed by the army on July 3 after mass protests.

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Eric Beech)