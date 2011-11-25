A protester carries another affected by tear gas thrown by police during clashes between protesters and police near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Protesters take cover from riot police during clashes in a side street near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A protester throws a tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police during clashes along a road which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A protester (2nd L) waves an Egyptian national flag as riot police fired tear gas during clashes along a road that leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Protesters pray amid tear gas fired by riot police during clashes on a road that leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A youth tries to takes cover during clashes with riot police on a road that leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. Street clashes rumbled on in Cairo on Wednesday as protesters derided a deal struck between Egypt's ruling generals and mostly Islamist parties for a faster transfer to civilian rule. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A protester throws a rock at riot police during clashes in a side street near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A protester throws a Molotov cocktail (petrol bomb) at riot police during clashes along a road which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

An injured protester is carried away during clashes with riot police on a road that leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A protester throws a tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police during clashes in a road, which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A protester runs after setting fire to a car during clashes with police in front of the Security Administrative building in Alexandria November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

An Egyptian official speaks as he seeks to reinforce a truce between protesters and security forces, now separated by barbed wire and concrete barricades, around the Interior Ministry near Cairo's Tahrir Square November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Egyptian protesters chant slogans as they gather near concrete barricades around the Interior Ministry, near Cairo's Tahrir Square, November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

An Egyptian protester chants slogans as protesters gather near concrete barricades around the Interior Ministry, near Cairo's Tahrir Square, November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Egyptian men wave Egyptian national flags as protesters gather near concrete barricades around the Interior Ministry, near Cairo's Tahrir Square, November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Protesters chant slogans against the Egyptian military council during a demonstration in Tahrir square in Cairo November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

A protester chants slogans during a demonstration against the Egyptian military council in Tahrir square in Cairo November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

CAIRO Protesters demanding an end to army rule in Egypt sought on Saturday to build on momentum from a mass protest, bedding down in Cairo's Tahrir Square for a ninth day just two days before the first free parliamentary polls in living memory.

Thousands stayed in the square late into the night on Friday, aiming to keep up pressure on the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces to further speed up a transition to democracy which they believe requires the generals to leave power now.

The political turmoil and violence - 41 people were killed this week - are compounding the economic woes of a country where livelihoods have been battered by a year of turmoil that started with the toppling of Hosni Mubarak in February by mass protests.

The generals have shown no sign of giving way to the demand to quit now. Instead, they have responded by promising that a new president would be elected by mid-2012, sooner than previously announced, and appointing a new prime minister to head a "national salvation government."

Kamal Ganzouri, the new prime minister, held the same post under Mubarak. Speaking to the media on Friday, he described his task as thankless and "extremely difficult" and listed his priorities as securing the streets and reviving the economy. Egypt's pound has weakened to its lowest level in seven years.

The Tahrir protesters have dismissed Ganzouri, 78, as yet another face from the past whose appointment reflects the generals' resistance to change.

"Why are they picking Ganzouri now? This shows that the army is unwilling to let go of any power by recycling a former ally. This government won't have any powers, why else pick someone that is loyal to them," said protester Mohamed El Meligy, 20.

DIVIDE

Tahrir Square and the surrounding streets were relatively calm on Friday after the deployment of extra security forces in areas where youths had clashed with police earlier this week.

The violence had fueled public anger at the military council and drawn more protesters to Tahrir Square.

If maintained, the calm will deflate the arguments of those who argue that the first phase of the three-stage parliamentary vote should be postponed because of this week's turmoil.

In a further boost to the military council, several thousand protesters demonstrated in support of the generals' role in another Cairo square on Friday -- a further echo from the last days of Mubarak's rule when loyalists took to the streets.

Though smaller than the "Last Chance Friday" protest in Tahrir Square, the demonstration highlighted the division between revolutionary youths wanting to overhaul the whole system and more cautious Egyptians keen to restore normality.

The appointment of Ganzouri, who was prime minister from 1996 to 1999, has also drawn attention to the division.

"I favor him. He is a very good man, he did a lot of good things. If he had continued in his role (in 1999) the situation would have stayed much better," said restaurant worker Osama Amara, 22.

The military council announced on Friday that each round of voting would be held over two days instead of one to give everyone the chance to cast their vote.

In Tahrir, where the main political groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice Party have avoided demonstrating this week, some protesters said the vote should still be delayed.

The Brotherhood, Egypt's best organized political force, wants the election to go ahead as scheduled.

"Believe me, I don't know who I am going to vote for," said Hoda Ragab, a 55-year-old woman at Friday's protest in Tahrir.

"In all sincerity, it's because I don't have any program for any party in these conditions. It would be better for the elections to be delayed a week or two, so we can get over these problems," she said.

(Additional reporting by Mohamed Abdellah and Marwa Awad; Editing by Tim Pearce)