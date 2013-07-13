Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi hold up masks of him as they gather at the Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO A senior leader of ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi's party called for mass rallies across Egypt on Monday, hours after tens of thousands of Mursi's supporters demanded his return in a peaceful protest in Cairo.

Interim Prime Minister Hazem el-Beblawi is expected to swear in a new cabinet next week to enforce an army-backed "road map" to restore civilian rule. The military overthrew Mursi, the country's first democratically elected president, on July 3.

Mursi's party has rejected all political process since then.

"Next Monday a bigger crowd, God willing, in all the squares of Egypt - against the military coup," Essam El-Erian, Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice Party, said on his Facebook page on Saturday.

"Egypt decides through the ballot box, through protests, and mass rallies and peaceful sit-ins. No one person, one elite group and military organization will impose its decision on the people," he said.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Louise Ireland)