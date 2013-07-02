CAIRO Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi believes a statement by the head of the armed forces setting a deadline for politicians to forge a consensus risks causing confusion and will stick to his own plan for national reconciliation, his office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Noting that Mursi was not consulted in advance by the general who made the announcement, the presidency said it "sees that some of the statements in it carry meanings that could cause confusion in the complex national environment".

"The presidency confirms that it is going forward on its path which it planned before to hold comprehensive national reconciliation ... in response to the aspirations of the great Egyptian people and regardless of any statements that deepen divisions between citizens," it said.

(Reporting by Tom Perry; Editing by Alastair Macdonald and Christopher Wilson)